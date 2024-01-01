Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 472,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

