Austin Asset Management Co Inc Invests $226,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,451,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,451,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $65,138,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.86. 855,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

