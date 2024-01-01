Austin Asset Management Co Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. 21,346,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

