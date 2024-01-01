Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 4,800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.49. 2,253,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,066. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

