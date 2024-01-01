Austin Asset Management Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,219,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 34.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $110,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,285. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

