Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.
Shares of AUTL opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.94.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
