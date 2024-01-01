Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 358,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $1,296.00.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($26.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($264.00) by $237.60. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -95.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

