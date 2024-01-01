AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Head-To-Head Survey

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.10 9.20 AvePoint $232.34 million 6.49 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -39.09

WithSecure Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WithSecure Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WithSecure Oyj and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WithSecure Oyj 0 1 2 0 2.67 AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33

AvePoint has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than WithSecure Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of WithSecure Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WithSecure Oyj beats AvePoint on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce. The company also provides consulting services, including security strategy and risk management, resilience development, and security assurance services; support services; security training services; and managed services, such as countercept managed detection and response, attack surface management, and cloud security posture management services; USB armory, a smallest secure computer; and Armory Drive, an encrypted storage solution. WithSecure Oyj was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

