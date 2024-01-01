Azarias Capital Management L.P. Acquires 47,332 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,332 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises 3.9% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Argan were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Argan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Argan by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Argan by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 362,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 7,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $188,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. 54,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,256. The company has a market cap of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Argan’s revenue was up 180.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

