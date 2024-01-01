Azarias Capital Management L.P. Buys 432,302 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,302 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America comprises about 4.7% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

