Azarias Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,823 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy makes up 8.6% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of NexGen Energy worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 346,448 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

