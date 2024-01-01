Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $11.55 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790,233 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for 5.7% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $796,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 778,420 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 413,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.