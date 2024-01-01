Azarias Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels makes up about 3.3% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Energy Fuels worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,750. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.