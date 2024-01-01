Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $65.14. 275,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $66.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

