BABB (BAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $84,574.09

BABB (BAX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BABB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $84,574.09 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BABB

BABB’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 82,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,249,985,000 tokens. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

