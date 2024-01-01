Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 6,900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $1,851,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $262,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 773,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

