Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 15,930 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Balboa Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBC opened at $53.39 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $605.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

