Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 915 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 573,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,115,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

