Balboa Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,346,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 475.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 372,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 293,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 244,102 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

