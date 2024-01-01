Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

