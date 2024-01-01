Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

