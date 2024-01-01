Balboa Wealth Partners Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

