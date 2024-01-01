Balboa Wealth Partners Has $805,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $489.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

