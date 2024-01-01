Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

