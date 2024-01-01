Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.