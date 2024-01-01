Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

