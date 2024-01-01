Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 312 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.1% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 69,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 291,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $539.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

