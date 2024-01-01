Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,060,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

