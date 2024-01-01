BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BKU opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.