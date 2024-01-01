Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 836,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.49. 777,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,520. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

