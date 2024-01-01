Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,022,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

