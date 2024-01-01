Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after buying an additional 4,109,334 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,165,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,844 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,703,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,594,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. 537,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,155. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.