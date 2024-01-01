Barrett & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,515,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $14,130,000.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Franklin Income Focus ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.