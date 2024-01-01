Barrett & Company Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.