Barrett & Company Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.45. 2,055,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.