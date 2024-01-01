Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 957,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

