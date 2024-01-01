Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

CALF stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,056 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

