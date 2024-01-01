Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.