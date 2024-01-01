Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.88. 860,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average of $286.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

