BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BGNE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.36. 532,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,023. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.10.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.39) earnings per share. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.