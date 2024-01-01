Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

