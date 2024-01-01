BetterWealth LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.46% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,558. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

