BetterWealth LLC Has $20.04 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

BetterWealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 8.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after acquiring an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,389,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.