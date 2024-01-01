BetterWealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $237.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

