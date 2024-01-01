BetterWealth LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

BetterWealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,352. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

