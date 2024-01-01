bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIAF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,244.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About bioAffinity Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

