bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIAF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,244.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
