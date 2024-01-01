Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Biophytis Trading Down 7.8 %
BPTS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $9.02.
Biophytis Company Profile
