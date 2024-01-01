Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Biophytis Trading Down 7.8 %

BPTS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Biophytis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.