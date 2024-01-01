BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,068,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 565,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,818. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,037.44% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.