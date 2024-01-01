BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,068,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 565,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,818. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,037.44% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
