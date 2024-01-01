Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.12 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $834.95 billion and $15.12 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $42,628.25 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00621759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00247414 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,586,712 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

