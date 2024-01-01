Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.12 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $834.95 billion and $15.12 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $42,628.25 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00621759 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00247414 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023719 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,586,712 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
