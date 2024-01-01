BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,567,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately 150,726,883.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,166,221 shares of company stock worth $44,052,518.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 101,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 14.65 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

